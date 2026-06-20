How Stargate Atlantis Turned The Simpsons' Duff Beer Into A Crucial Plot Device

The "Stargate Atlantis" Season 5 premiere, "Search and Rescue," follows Lt. Colonel John Sheppard and his team as they try to escape the wreckage of Michael Kenmore's (Connor Trinneer) facility. In the Season 4 finale, the crew triggered a booby trap designed to destroy the lab if unauthorized users accessed its main database. Trapped beneath a fallen beam, Shepherd struggles to free himself but is unsuccessful and comes close to giving up until he hears a rescue team digging through the debris.

Almost immediately, however, Shepherd becomes suspicious when he enquires whether combat engineer Harris is part of the crew and learns that he is. The problem is, Harris is on leave at the time, and Shepherd begins to suspect the "rescue crew" might be Human-Wraith Hybrids sent to capture them.

In order to confirm his suspicions, Shepherd poses a question to the newly-arrived crew: "If we get out of here, beer's on me, boys. What do you like, Duff Beer or Oprah Ale?" Duff is very much a fictional beer brand that first appeared in the 1990 "Simpsons" episode "Homer's Odyssey" and has remained part of the series throughout its now-37 seasons. So, when the crew responds with "Duff," Shepherd tells Jason Momoa's Ronon Dex, "They don't watch 'The Simpsons' or drink beer." This tells Shepherd all he needs to know, and the pair agree to "shoot until they can't shoot any more."

This remains the only "Simpsons" reference in "Stargate Atlantis," which was canceled by the Sci-Fi channel in 2009 after five seasons. Still, brief though it may be, it's a nice way to keep a longstanding tradition alive and a moment that Jack O'Neill would surely be proud of.