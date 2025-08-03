The Simpsons Episode That's Filled With Stargate Easter Eggs

"The Simpsons" has surely featured the best guest stars of any TV show in history. Some of that is simply by virtue of having run for a full 36 seasons, but in the early years especially, the show had so much cachet as a cultural force that big-name stars simply couldn't stay away. Though there is one type of guest star "The Simpsons" has yet to land, the long-running series has hosted everyone from A-list actors such as Michelle Pfeiffer to musical icons such as Johnny Cash.

As such, Richard Dean Anderson of "MacGyver" and "Stargate SG-1" fame might not seem like the most notable guest appearance. But the actor's cameo on "The Simpsons" was about more than simply securing yet another celebrity to add to the long list of guest stars. As it happens, Anderson's "SG-1" character, Colonel Jack O'Neill, is a big fan of the animated sitcom, to the extent that throughout the sci-fi series, which ran for 10 seasons before being canceled, O'Neill makes multiple references to the show and even records episodes to watch in his spare time. The leader of the SG-1 team also quotes Homer's famous "d'oh!" catchphrase and has compared the villainous alien race known as the Goa'uld to Springfield's nuclear power plant owner Montgomery Burns.

It was only right, then, that Anderson be given a guest appearance on "The Simpsons," especially when you consider that Marge's sisters Patty and Selma had also been big-time "MacGyver" fans for years. Anderson fronted that action adventure series on ABC for seven seasons between 1985 to 1992, and while his "Simpsons" guest spot came with plenty of references to the show that made his name, it also had plenty of references to "Stargate SG-1."