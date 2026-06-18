Stephen King Has Given His Verdict On Two Of Apple TV's Best 2026 Shows

Stephen King is a wildly prolific writer and an even more wildly prolific reader (if you see him in his seat at Fenway Park, he's usually reading a book while the Red Sox play), so I have no idea how he finds the time to keep up with movies and TV shows to boot. Somehow, though, he pulls it off, and when the spirit moves him, King is not shy about sharing his opinions. Sometimes, he comes flying off the top rope out of nowhere, like when he randomly panned Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson for their work in "Anger Management." Meanwhile, he had nothing but praise for Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill's horror film "The Black Phone."

King should be in a good mood nowadays because his wheelhouse genre, horror, is both dominating multiplexes and performing quite well on television. As such, there's a wealth of good to great creepy stuff out there, and, if you follow King on social media, you know he's been opining about what turns him on or cheeses him off.

Recently, he took to Threads to love up two of the buzziest series on television: "Widow's Bay" and "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed." The former is a horror comedy series set in a charming little island town that is, quite unfortunately, cursed. The latter is a comedy thriller starring the great Tatiana Maslany as a divorced mother who, while fighting for custody of her daughter, gets caught up in the investigation of a webcam boy's murder.

King digs both shows, but there's only one that he considers worthy of Alfred Hitchcock.