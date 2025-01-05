Stephen King Absolutely Hated One Jack Nicholson Movie

Stephen King is an opinionated fellow. Stroll through the fiction aisles of your local bookstore and examine the covers of newish novels, and you probably won't have to search long to find one bearing praise from Stephen King — which is touching because, in this age of distracted everything, it's nice to see one of the world's most prominent authors exhorting people to lose themselves in a book.

King isn't always a ray of sunshine though. He's infamous for his dislike of Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" film adaptation, and hasn't held back on other cinematic interpretations of his novels. (Once, while panning the 1984 movie version of "Firestarter" in an interview with American Film, he took vitriolic aim at lead David Keith, who possessed, according to the writer's wife, "stupid eyes.") And when Entertainment Weekly started giving King column space in its printed pages back in the mid 2000s to rant and rave about all things pop culture, he was unsparing with his hatred for the latest music by Jewel, Beyoncé, and Celine Dion while also unloading both barrels on prestige films like "Antwone Fisher" and "The Life of David Gale."

Amusingly, he even once used his platform to shred a Jack Nicholson movie that wasn't "The Shining." Was it a contrarian takedown of a revered classic like "Five Easy Pieces" or "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest?" King might be a fiery critic, but he's not that wild. No, he unloaded on a perfectly innocuous film that deserved neither plaudits nor invective.