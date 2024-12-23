Stephen King Thinks This Liane Moriarty Book Is The Perfect Christmas Gift

Stephen King isn't just one of the most prolific authors of the last 50 years, but he's also one of our most voracious readers. For a man who's written at more than a book-per-year pace since the 1974 publication of "Carrie," it's stunning that he still manages to find time to read somewhere in the neighborhood of 80 books between January and December. How does he do it? Have you ever seen the man sitting in the stands at a Boston Red Sox game? He's always got a book open while he takes in his favorite Major League Baseball team. (And judging from King's myriad TV recommendations, he watches a lot of tube as well!)

This is especially remarkable when you take into account that many authors lament that they can't find the time to read more than a book or two a year because it would distract them from finishing their own. So, when you're browsing through books at your local bookstore (you hopefully still have one of those), and run across a novel with a pull-quote from King on the cover, know that it's not just tit-for-tat logrolling; the man has actually read and enjoyed the book in your hand.

So, while you're out doing some last minute holiday shopping this week, and find yourself looking for a can't-miss novel for the bookworm in your life, perhaps consider the latest from Liane Moriarty as King suggests!