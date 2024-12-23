Stephen King Thinks This Liane Moriarty Book Is The Perfect Christmas Gift
Stephen King isn't just one of the most prolific authors of the last 50 years, but he's also one of our most voracious readers. For a man who's written at more than a book-per-year pace since the 1974 publication of "Carrie," it's stunning that he still manages to find time to read somewhere in the neighborhood of 80 books between January and December. How does he do it? Have you ever seen the man sitting in the stands at a Boston Red Sox game? He's always got a book open while he takes in his favorite Major League Baseball team. (And judging from King's myriad TV recommendations, he watches a lot of tube as well!)
This is especially remarkable when you take into account that many authors lament that they can't find the time to read more than a book or two a year because it would distract them from finishing their own. So, when you're browsing through books at your local bookstore (you hopefully still have one of those), and run across a novel with a pull-quote from King on the cover, know that it's not just tit-for-tat logrolling; the man has actually read and enjoyed the book in your hand.
So, while you're out doing some last minute holiday shopping this week, and find yourself looking for a can't-miss novel for the bookworm in your life, perhaps consider the latest from Liane Moriarty as King suggests!
King digs the latest page-turner from Liane Moriarty
Liane Moriarty has been one of the most popular novelists on the planet since her page-turner "The Husband's Secret" became a New York Times bestseller in 2013. She scored an even bigger hit the following year with "Big Little Lies," which later became a Primetime Emmy-winning hit series for HBO starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern (albeit, one that features a tremendously terrible courtroom scene, as /Film has noted in the past). 10 years later, just about anything she writes is a notable book, but King thinks her 2024 offering is particularly terrific.
"HERE ONE MOMENT, Liane Moriarty: The premise is irresistible — a woman on a flight from Hobart to Sydney begins predicting the age and manner of death of her fellow passengers. Beautifully written, this propulsive novel has a serious theme. Could be a great Xmas present for that special someone."
Though The New York Times and The Guardian were not as high on "Here One Moment" as King, that hook is enough for me to consider giving it a read. Throw in the King of Horror's praise, and that's as close to a clincher as you can get. The book has been selling briskly since its release last September, but sales could kick into overdrive now. If you're a "Big Little Lies" fan, what are you waiting for?