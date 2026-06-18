A24's 5 Best Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

In 2012, indie entertainment company A24 began its Hollywood journey ... and it's safe to say that the organization originally founded by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges has done pretty well. In the decade and a half since A24 first launched, the studio has won Best Picture at the Academy Awards more than once (most recently as of this writing, for the 2022 spectacle "Everything Everywhere All at Once") and racked up nearly 100 nominations, also scoring awards for performers like Brie Larson, Mahershala Ali, Yuh-jung Youn, Brendan Fraser, and Michelle Yeoh, just to name a few. It's also produced some pretty big hits, including 2025's "Marty Supreme" and the massive 2026 box office smash "Backrooms."

So which A24 movies are the "best" ones? Naturally, that's quite subjective. I could, without question, assemble my own personal list of A24 greats that would drastically vary from a top 10 created by whoever's reading this right now. So let's just look at Rotten Tomatoes ratings instead. Which A24 movies earned such overwhelming acclaim from critics across the board that they rise to the very top of the pack? Let's find out. Here are A24's five highest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes, ranked.