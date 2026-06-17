Daveigh Chase, The Ring Star And Disney Icon, Dead At 35
Daveigh Chase, a former child star and a performer who bridged the gap between two very different genres, has sadly passed away at the age of 35. Best known for bursting onto the scene in 2002 with a pair of legendary performances, the actor quickly made a name for herself at an incredibly young age. After charming audiences as the voice of the irascible, Elvis-loving troublemaker Lilo in the Disney animated classic "Lilo & Stitch," she would soon go on to completely reinvent her image as the troubled girl Samara Morgan at the center of director Gore Verbinski's supernatural horror movie "The Ring" only a few months later. TMZ reports that Chase passed away from complications of meningitis and a blood infection, according to her boyfriend Roy Hernandez.
Chase's tragically young death is a blow to an industry that was forever changed by both of her major contributions to film. Countless fans practically came of age right alongside her throughout her relatively brief acting career. While she was still active, however, she added quite a few impressive titles to her résumé. Her first acting credit is a small supporting turn in a Season 3 episode of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" series, which would lead to numerous appearances in productions like "Charmed," "The Practice," "ER," "Donnie Darko," and more before her big break.
Among her accomplishments, Chase won an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain after her performance in "The Ring" and an Annie Award for Outstanding Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production celebrating her voice performance in "Lilo & Stitch."
Daveigh Chase was the rare child actor to impact both Disney and horror
Although Daveigh Chase would eventually leave the world of acting behind after 2016, her impact on the business can't be overstated. Only a very cherished few can claim to have starred in and influenced such a wide range of genres. Her voice role in "Lilo & Stitch," the sequel "Stitch! The Movie," and especially the Disney animated series would go on to create a very high standard that the recent live-action reimagining would attempt to live up to upon release in 2025. (Fans can likely expect the planned sequel to include a tribute to the late actor.) Meanwhile, Chase's performance as Samara in "The Ring" turned her into a horror icon overnight at the age of 11. She even added her voice to the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" as Chihiro Ogino, another feather in the cap of an incredibly successful performer.
Tragically, such early fame may have also played a role in Chase's decision to largely step away from such a budding and promising career in 2016. Her later years were marred by legal troubles and off-screen drama, including a handful of arrests and struggles with sobriety. Yet, even in a relatively short span of time, Chase left her mark on Hollywood and her presence will continue to be felt for decades to come. There were no other details provided regarding her untimely passing, but our thoughts are with her friends and family at this time.