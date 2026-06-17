Hugh Jackman's 2025 Music Biopic Is Taking Over Netflix's Charts

A star-driven adult drama that's based on a true story and isn't a traditional biopic? In this economy? There's an entire cottage industry built around movies like "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" or "A Complete Unknown," made for the express purpose of wowing Academy voters, courting older moviegoers nostalgic for the music of their youth, and fending off accusations that Jake Kasdan's satirical "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" should've killed this genre dead. In that light, a lot of Oscars viewers may have been somewhat surprised to see Kate Hudson's name pop up in the Best Actress race, and doubly so that it was for her performance in "Song Sung Blue."

The Craig Brewer-directed film may not have made a ton of ripples at the box office upon release in late 2025, but it was probably only a matter of time before audiences caught up with the unexpectedly emotional arc at the heart of this real-life tale. Starring Hudson and Hugh Jackman as two diehard Neil Diamond fans, the story follows musicians and lovers Mike Sardina and Claire Stengl from their humble beginnings as struggling artists to becoming two of the most successful and famous performers of any cover band in the American heartland throughout the 1980s and '90s. It's a true rags-to-riches tale in every sense of the phrase, with a few larger-than-life twists thrown in for good measure.

Based on the very real (and very dramatic) lives of its two central figures, "Song Sung Blue" recently made its streaming debut on Netflix — where it proceeded to rank among the Top 10 on the platform (via Flix Patrol) in the United States. How high will it go? Well, there's good reason to believe that this will continue to make some (ahem) beautiful noise.