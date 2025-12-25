How Much Of Song Sung Blue Is A True Story? Here's The Truth

While there are a few embellishments to Mike and Claire's story throughout the film, "Song Sung Blue" largely tells their story straightforwardly. The largest dramatic license is condensing and compressing the truth into a nebulous timeline. While the film indeed keeps things in the correct 1990s-ish era in general, it doesn't utilize on-screen markers of when events are occurring. Audiences could believe that the film takes place over the course of a couple of years rather than over a decade and a half.

During an interview with On Milwaukee from 2003, Mike told the publication that his resemblance to Neil Diamond was supposedly spot-on, saying that "Many people have thought I was really him." In the movie, Jackman's Mike confesses to Claire that he doesn't resemble Diamond too closely, especially in his singing voice. In fact, it's used as one of the main reasons why he and Claire form Lightning and Thunder instead of a Diamond impersonation act. This deviation is likely due to Jackman's more theatrical vocal technique differing from Diamond's troubadour style more than anything else.

As with any adaptation of any source material, the key element to get right is not the letter, but the spirit of the story, and Brewer and his cast do that without question. The major beats of the Sardinas' tale sound like it could be milked for maximum Oscar bait, yet Brewer keeps the focus and tone more on the duo's love of music and performance than their personal hardships. This approach seems to line up with the vibe of the real Sardinas, making "Song Sung Blue" less a tawdry exploitation of their tragedy and more a tribute to their spirit.

"Song Sung Blue" is in theaters everywhere.