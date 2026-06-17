Alan Hale Jr.'s Final TV Role Was In A Short-Lived Murder, She Wrote Spin-Off

Alan Hale Jr. might have struggled with typecasting after playing Captain Jonas Grumby, aka The Skipper, on "Gilligan's Island." But you can never say a career that involved collaborations with everyone from John Wayne to Kirk Douglas was unsuccessful. In fact, Hale Jr. had an enviable Hollywood career, even if he mostly remained a journeyman character actor outside of his excursion to Gilligan's Isle. By the time he came to what was his final TV performance on a short-lived "Murder, She Wrote" spin-off — "The Law & Harry McGraw" — he was surely unbothered by the relatively low-profile nature of the gig.

After "Gilligan's Island," Hale Jr. guest-starred on multiple hit series, including long-running Western "The Virginian," the Adam West-led "Batman," in which he played a character named Gilligan, and "The Wild Wild West" before it was canceled to appease Congress. He also showed up on an episode of one of the best mystery shows of the 1980s: "Murder, She Wrote." 1986's "Trial by Error," saw Hale Jr. in a brief cameo as motel owner Fenton Harris. It was hardly a surprise to see him in the long-running crime drama, if only because was on the air for 12 seasons between 1984 and 1996 and during that time hosted every guest star imaginable. Bryan Cranston, Courteney Cox, George Clooney, and even Adam West all appeared on the series to name just a few of its esteemed guest stars. If you were an actor on the TV circuit in the 80s and 90s, you were probably going to end up on "Murder, She Wrote."

So it was that Hale Jr. found himself on the show. But unlike those future megastars who all had brief run-ins with Angela Lansbury's Jessica Fletcher, Hale Jr. would return for the much less successful spin-off.