The Forgotten Breaking Bad Spin-Off That Never Should Have Happened

Spoilers for "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" ahead.

Fewer series have been more influential this century than "Breaking Bad." Widely considered one of the greatest television shows of all time, "Breaking Bad" immersed viewers in the life of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a high school chemistry teacher who gets diagnosed with stage-three lung cancer. With the help of his ex-student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), Walter manufactures and distributes methamphetamine to ensure his family's financial security after his death, only to find himself transforming (and morally degrading) into the drug kingpin Heisenberg. And while Walter would claim that he alone brought himself to the top of the mountain, he would not have achieved his power level without the help of one Attorney at Law, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).

Saul Goodman, whose real name is James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill, was introduced in "Breaking Bad" season 2 as the new source of comic relief for an otherwise dark character drama. In 2013, during production of the show's final season, a spin-off series centered on Saul was put into development before eventually being greenlit. Thus, we got "Better Call Saul," one of the few spin-off shows that is just as good as (and, in some cases, even better than) its predecessor.

However, the expanding "Breaking Bad" franchise did not stop with "Better Call Saul." In 2019, an original film titled "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," which saw Paul reprise his role as Jesse, was released on Netflix, serving as an epilogue to the "Breaking Bad" finale. For what started as a prestige drama, "Breaking Bad" has become an unlikely shared universe, with the original series winning a whopping 16 Emmy Awards for its five-season run. This impressive statistic also makes it all the more surprising that "Better Call Saul," which was subject to comparable critical acclaim, received a whopping zero Emmy wins out of 53 nominations.

In the grand scheme of things, the "Breaking Bad" franchise is an unprecedented artistic achievement in television history with very few blemishes on its record. That is, with the notable exception of one notoriously awful spin-off series that remains forgotten for good reason.

