Bradley Cooper Appeared In This Short-Lived Sci-Fi Show Based On His Own Box Office Hit

When the news broke that Bradley Cooper planned to both star in and make his directorial debut on a revamp of "A Star is Born," it was obvious: the man was thirsting for an Oscar. All three prior screen versions of the romantic tragedy about an alcoholic pop idol on the decline and the young upstart he falls for had been awards magnets, and Cooper's 2018 rendition was no exception. It didn't net him the prize he so clearly coveted (that year's Best Actor Oscar contest is a topic unto itself), but it did cap off his nearly decade-long transition from handsome comedy lead to bonafide character actor and filmmaker.

Cooper's journey began with 2011's "Limitless," which snagged him his first executive producer credit. A loose adaptation of Alan Glynn's 2001 sci-fi thriller book "The Dark Fields," the film casts Cooper as Eddie Morra, an underachieving writer who completely turns his life around after he begins taking NZT-48, a drug that enhances his cognitive abilities. Suffice it to say, though, this substance is not FDA approved, and on top of having to deal with its potentially deadly side effects, Eddie soon finds himself on the wrong side of loan sharks, tycoons, and other skeevy types.

"Limitless" went on to make almost six times its modest $27 million budget at the box office, which was enough to convince CBS to sign off on a TV show continuation a few years later. Also titled "Limitless," the series once again featured Cooper as an executive producer, but he only reprised his role from the original film for a handful of episodes. That, coupled with the way it stretched the movie's already strained premise even thinner, spelled doom for the show, which was axed after just one season.