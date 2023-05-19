Mrs. Davis Star Jake McDorman On That Finale Roller Coaster, The Future Of The Series, And More [Exclusive Interview]

I actually ended up thinking that plotline ended up being kind of the most surprisingly poignant part of the show. I was wondering what it was like to film those scenes with him facing his expiration date, in the center?

McDorman: Yeah. It was really emotional. It was important, at the end of [episode] seven, I was so proud of him in a way, because it was a twist when I was reading it, the "how much is he going to Mrs. Davis versus how much is he falling for her" thing. When he gives a big speech and tells JQ, "Is she f***ing watching us? Meet me in the desert." Does he really think this is what they have to do? Then the reveal was like, no, he just went ahead and set them free.

Because as much as they all say, the non-users, they're anti-this algorithm, they're still totally enmeshed in the ubiquity of this in their lives, as a user would be. When he made the decision to blow it up anyway, and he turned himself in anyway, it was a big shift for him. So yeah, the conversations I would have with Damon and Tara about this, especially going into episode eight, is that he still carries in that bravado. Like, "You're not going to kill me." This is all [fake], you know ... and I was really like, "How much of that is bravado and how much of that does he actually think is at stake?"

So, we really wanted to make sure, this is his, like, what happens when you expire? Is he going to try to wiggle out of it and downplay his actual fear? But no, he really does think that he's coming in to die. So in that context, it was incredibly emotional. Out of context, it's still ludicrous. The fact that I can really genuinely — and I mean genuinely — deeply feel compassionate sadness and fear for this guy when he's getting into like a shoe –

[Laughs]

– that's a rollercoaster that's going to, you know, put you down. It all felt really real and really scary, and it's only kind of insulated as you go through the show and follow the arc, emotionally, despite all the Looney Tunes that's going on. And yeah, it was incredibly just rewarding for the character, and also very emotional for me. I mean, I've never had a job that lets you play on such opposite sides of the spectrum within a given scene. Like it's not even episode to episode, a scene can go [to both ends of the spectrum].

Yeah.

McDorman: It was great. Especially just, there's something really therapeutic, and I think related to ... I mean, almost going back to like ["Saturday Night Live" character] Stuart Smalley looking at himself in a mirror and being like, "I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and doggone it, people like me." I mean, it was such a heavy thing to say out loud and to know how hard it was for him to say out loud, "I am worthy." You know? "I don't have to run, I don't have to try so hard."