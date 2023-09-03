The 2019 Oscars Needed A Massive Overhaul In Best Actor

Since I started this column, I've spotlighted several times where the Academy Awards completely nailed a category, such as Best Actor at the 1994 Oscars or Best Picture at the 1976 ceremony. It's extremely rare for the Oscars to go five for five with their slate of nominees. Most often, they are a mixed bag, featuring a couple of more-than-worthy contenders and a couple who shouldn't be anywhere near the word "best." We have become accustomed to the uneven nature of the categories, and typically, we know that the people we want to win end up losing to the people we don't think should have even been nominated.

We rag on the Oscars for their selections, but they don't make it a habit of choosing a slate of nominees that is completely undeserving. You'll always at least get two or three solid options to root for. Sometimes, though, they just whiff it completely, where there's truly nobody to root for, or they just give you one scrap of goodness to make you think they're not completely off-base. Well, that is exactly what happened when it came to the Best Actor category at the 2019 Oscars.

I'd argue that the Best Actor race was even more disheartening than "Green Book" winning Best Picture this year. Rami Malek took home the award for "Bohemian Rhapsody," beating out the likes of Christian Bale in "Vice," Willem Dafoe in "At Eternity's Gate," and Viggo Mortensen in the Best Actor winner. Few lineups better showcase the Academy's lack of imagination than this one, leaving Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born" to be its one saving grace.