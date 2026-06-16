This Paramount+ Sci-Fi Series Based On A Video Game Is The Best 2026 Animated Show You're Not Watching

The Innersloth video game "Among Us" was released back in 2018, and it took the internet by storm. The premise of the game is simple, extrapolating the old party game "Werewolf" into an online, sci-fi experience. Each player takes control of a cute, cartoonish astronaut (only named for their color) working on a mining starship and is given ultra-simple tasks to perform to keep the vessel operational (with each task being represented by a small mini-game).

One or two players, however, are secretly assigned the role of a shapeshifting alien imposter, and it's their job to sabotage the ship and murder their crewmates. If the imposter among us (hence the title) kills enough players, they win.

The players, however, can call emergency meetings and vote on which players they suspect of being imposters. Suspects can then be ejected into space, but it's possible — and common — for players to accidentally eject their allies, leaving the imposters at large. It's thanks to "Among Us" that we picked up the colloquialism of "sus" (i.e. "suspicious"). Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc can even be seen playing the game with the likes of Angela Lansbury in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (although Lansbury herself never actually learned how to play it).

In 2023, it was announced that Owen Dennis was adapting "Among Us" into an animated series. On June 5, 2026, the show, kind of without warning, finally premiered on Paramount+. Because there wasn't much fanfare, it's possible that "Among Us" has passed you by. The series, however, is pretty fun, retaining the premise of the game while also telling a comedic (and gory) murder mystery story. It's like John Carpenter's "The Thing" for the 10-and-up crowd, as well as a slapstick riff on the Agatha Christie classic "And Then There Were None."