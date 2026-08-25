The Only Major Star Trek Character Who Never Got A Good Story Of Their Own

The third season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" debuted in September of 1989, and it represented a sea change for the series. Longtime writers and producers Michael Piller and Ronald D. Moore were brought onto the staff, and they instilled a new character-based approach to the series, allowing each individual member of the ensemble to have their very own episodes. Prior to Season 3, most of the "Star Trek" stories were a little more ensemble-based, or merely focused on Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). After, there were Geordi episodes, Worf episodes, Dr. Crusher episodes, etc.

This character-by-character approach carried on through the rest of the era's "Star Trek" shows, serving as the basis for both "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager." It even reached into the final series of producer Rick Berman's era, "Star Trek: Enterprise," which lasted from 2001 to 2005. "Enterprise" was a little more ambitious than the shows that preceded it, as it leaned into more multi-episode story arcs and season-long dramas, but it still often had character-forward episodes to explore the backgrounds and relationships of the crew of the USS Enterprise NX-01. We got to know about the transporter anxieties of Ensign Hoshi Sato (Linda Park), the bizarre alien pregnancy of Trip Tucker (Connor Trinneer), and the medical ethics of Dr. Phlox (John Billingsley), one of the best characters in all of "Star Trek."

But one character we got to know almost nothing about was Ensign Travis Mayweather (Anthony Montgomery), the single most underwritten main character in all of "Star Trek." Ensign Mayweather was the navigator and helmsman on the Enterprise, and his only character trait seemed to be that he was young. He had one (1) episode to himself.