This Endlessly Rewatchable 2000s Drama Is Leaving Netflix — But Its Spin-Off Is Staying

Basic women of the world, I invite you to join me in our time of mourning. "Gilmore Girls" is leaving Netflix, according to a social media post from the streamer.

On June 15, fans of Amy Sherman-Palladino's beloved 2000s drama got terrible news when the official Netflix account on X broke the news. "It's a show? It's a lifestyle. It's a religion," the post reads, referencing a line spoken by the two series leads Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as mother and daughter Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (specifically, about "The Donna Reed Show," of all things). "We are sorry to say that 'Gilmore Girls' Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30," the post continued. "Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us." (Stars Hollow is, of course, the tiny and fictional Connecticut hamlet where the vast majority of the series takes place.)

This, for so many reasons, stinks. "Gilmore Girls" has been on Netflix for years at this point, and as someone who has shamelessly watched the series in its entirety several times over, I know that for a fact. Obviously, something leaving Netflix, or any major streamer, isn't out of the ordinary. Licensing deals change all the time. Still, this feels egregious because — and I will be circling back to this — in 2016, Netflix debuted the revival series "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," which is exclusive to the streamer. For that and so many other reasons, it absolutely sucks that "Gilmore Girls" is leaving Netflix.