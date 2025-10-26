One Gilmore Girls Star Doesn't Understand Why The Revival's Finale Was So Controversial

Lauren Graham, the woman who brought Lorelai Gilmore to life across seven seasons of "Gilmore Girls" and its four-part revival "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 3, 2025 — and a few of her colleagues from those projects, including Scott Patterson and Matt Czuchry, were on hand to celebrate with the actress. In an interview before receiving her star, though, Graham acknowledged to Variety that she knows "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" drew some ... interesting reactions from fans.

After saying that she connected with the quick-witted, fast-talking young mom Lorelai when she initially read Amy Sherman-Palladino's script — "Without having ever met this writer, it just really spoke to me from the beginning" — Graham talked about the revival, which handed the story's reigns back to Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel Palladino after the pair rather famously exited the original run of "Gilmore Girls" before its seventh and final season. As far as Graham is concerned, the revival, which brought back pretty much the entire original cast — including her on-screen daughter Rory, played by Alexis Bledel — she had a great time making "A Year in the Life," but she knows some were bellyaching about it.

"But I don't exactly understand why," Graham told the outlet. "I was having the time of my life. I was on clouds every single day at work, and I felt like the work was really good and the episodes were really beautiful."

So what happened that got fans so worked up? What am I talking about when I say that, unlike "Gilmore Girls," "A Year in the Life" got to end with the four words between Graham and Bledel that Sherman-Palladino always intended? Allow me to explain.