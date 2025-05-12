Why Logan Calls Rory Ace In Gilmore Girls

Fans of "Gilmore Girls," Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino's cozy series about a mother and daughter living in the small hamlet of Stars Hollow, know that the younger Gilmore, Rory (Alexis Bledel), has three major relationships throughout the course of the show. As her mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham) looks on, Rory dates Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki) and Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) while she's still in high school at the prestigious Chilton Academy, and when she enrolls at Yale University, Rory meets the wealthy, quick-witted Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) and is immediately smitten. Sure, Rory has other trysts and flings, but these three guys are her main partners, and ever since the series ended in 2007, fans have been arguing about which one is best at length. (As I age, I realize the answer is ... Logan, actually.)

Advertisement

I could go on at length about how Dean is an emotional black hole and wet mop dressed up to look like a real boy who, at no point, was a good match for Rory, but this article isn't about Dean. It's about Logan and why he gives Rory a cute little nickname shortly after meeting her; specifically, he calls her "Ace." But why? Well, Logan happens to be the son of Mitchum Huntzberger (Gregg Henry), a newspaper magnate (remember, this show was made between 2000 and 2007, so "newspaper magnate" was an actual thing back then), so he meets Rory while they're both working at the Yale Daily News. Initially, Logan uses the nickname "Ace" to gently rib Rory, a dedicated reporter — because, in contrast, Logan doesn't care much about the paper at all. This all changes, though, when Rory investigates a secret society that happens to count Logan as a member.

Advertisement

After Rory discovers the existence of the secret Life & Death Brigade, Logan invites her along to an overnight "meeting" of the group in the season 5 episode "You Jump, I Jump, Jack." After the two take part in an elaborate stunt involving wires and jumping from a great height holding umbrellas, Rory is drawn in by Logan's devil-may-care attitude and thrilling lifestyle ... and because of her presumably excellent article about the group, Logan calls her "Ace" as an affectionate nickname from that point forward. Not only is it a reference to her being an "ace" reporter, but "ace" can also mean something akin to "the best." It's cute!