Harry Potter HBO Series Casts Peeves The Poltergeist (And He's Perfect)
Rejoice, Wizarding World fans, as Peeves is finally getting the chance to cause havoc on the screen. Peter Serafinowicz has been cast as Hogwarts' most mischievous poltergeist in HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" TV series, which is exciting news for readers of the books.
If you're unfamiliar with Peeves, he's a poltergeist who loves causing chaos. The Hogwarts staff hate him for obvious reasons, but Filch (played by David Bradley in the movies), in particular, really holds a grudge against the dead menace. The spook isn't all bad, though, as he helps the Weasley twins stick it to Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) and her tyrannical reign of terror in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." He's a nuisance, but his heart is in the right place.
So, why should people be excited about this latest casting for the "Harry Potter" series?
Serafinowicz is great at playing funnymen and jerks, as evidenced by his outing as Pete in "Shaun of the Dead." He can also be scary, as he proved when he voiced Darth Maul in "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace." Peeves isn't terrifying, mind you, but most ghosts exude some menacing qualities. This, coupled with Serafinowicz's ability to mine humor from acting like a rapscallion, makes him the perfect fit for this character. With that in mind, what have Wizarding World fans had to say on the matter?
Harry Potter fans love the Peeves casting
Peeves' story is one of many subplots cut from the "Harry Potter" movies. The ghost was originally played by Rik Mayall, but the scenes involving his shenanigans were left on the cutting room floor. Peeves' on-screen debut is long overdue, and "Harry Potter" fans are excited to see Peter Serafinowicz bring the character to life.
Some fans believe that Serafinowicz's background as a voice actor and comedian makes him a perfect fit for Peeves. A ghost who acts like a jester because he finds it funny to rub people the wrong way requires a versatile performer, and this actor fits the bill. As one Redditor wrote:
"Really good choice, he's an extremely good impressionist so he'll be great at mocking everyone by copying their voices. An under-appreciated comedian imo."
The nerds in the back are also happy about this casting, as the upcoming HBO series reunites Serafinowicz with a "Shaun of the Dead" co-star. Nick Frost is set to play Hagrid on "Harry Potter," and some fans hope to see them share the screen again:
"I wonder if there'll be scenes of Peeves and Hagrid getting in each other's faces as a wink to Shaun of the Dead?"
Only time will tell if Peeves and Hagrid cross paths on "Harry Potter," but one thing is for sure: Serafinowicz will be a joy to watch. The actor's track record speaks for itself, and he is always a welcome presence in any project.