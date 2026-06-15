Harry Potter HBO Series Casts Peeves The Poltergeist (And He's Perfect)

Rejoice, Wizarding World fans, as Peeves is finally getting the chance to cause havoc on the screen. Peter Serafinowicz has been cast as Hogwarts' most mischievous poltergeist in HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" TV series, which is exciting news for readers of the books.

If you're unfamiliar with Peeves, he's a poltergeist who loves causing chaos. The Hogwarts staff hate him for obvious reasons, but Filch (played by David Bradley in the movies), in particular, really holds a grudge against the dead menace. The spook isn't all bad, though, as he helps the Weasley twins stick it to Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) and her tyrannical reign of terror in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." He's a nuisance, but his heart is in the right place.

So, why should people be excited about this latest casting for the "Harry Potter" series?

Serafinowicz is great at playing funnymen and jerks, as evidenced by his outing as Pete in "Shaun of the Dead." He can also be scary, as he proved when he voiced Darth Maul in "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace." Peeves isn't terrifying, mind you, but most ghosts exude some menacing qualities. This, coupled with Serafinowicz's ability to mine humor from acting like a rapscallion, makes him the perfect fit for this character. With that in mind, what have Wizarding World fans had to say on the matter?