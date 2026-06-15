Zazie Beetz's 2026 Horror Flop Is Finally Finding An Audience On HBO Max

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A violent action/horror movie starring Zazie Beetz ("Deadpool 2," "Joker") that bombed at the box office is finally finding its audience. The movie in question is "They Will Kill You." Directed by Kirill Sokolov, Warner Bros. had high hopes for this high-concept original film when it debuted earlier this year. It didn't pan out — at least not initially. Now, though, it's doing numbers on HBO Max, offering the film a redemption arc.

Per FlixPatrol, "They Will Kill You" is the number one movie on HBO Max right now. It recently made its way to streaming following its initial theatrical release in March. It's currently above "Black Phone 2," which exists in Scott Derrickson's secret horror universe, as well as "My Mother's Wedding" and the animated "GOAT." Evidently, audiences were curious about Sokolov's very violent, stylized demonic action flick, but they were just taking a wait-to-stream approach.

The movie centers on a desperate woman named Asia (Beetz) who answers a cryptic ad for a live-in housekeeper at a luxurious yet foreboding New York City high-rise. Once there, she uncovers the building's sinister history, with a Satanic cult lurking in the shadows. As she navigates the building, it spirals into a fight for survival against the residents, who aren't what they seem on the surface.

The cast also includes Myha'la ("Leave the World Behind"), Tom Felton ("Harry Potter"), Heather Graham ("The Hangover"), and Patricia Arquette ("Severance"). Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, the director and producer of Stephen King's "It," the biggest horror hit ever at the box office, were also on board as producers.