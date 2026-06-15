Will Smith's Movie Adaptation Of A Classic Western TV Series Missed The Original Show's Point

The summer movie season of 1999 is hard to beat. Between May and Labor Day, we were gifted instant classics like "Notting Hill," "Run Lola Run," "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut," "The Blair Witch Project," "Eyes Wide Shut," "Dick," "The Iron Giant," "The Sixth Sense" and "Bowfinger." Obviously, the movie of the summer was "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," which received a mixed reception from critics and fans. But there's nothing mixed about Barry Sonnenfeld's "Wild Wild West." Just about everyone who's suffered the misfortune of sitting through that movie utterly despises it. It has a whole host of problems, but the biggest mistake was making it in the first place. After all, Baby Boomers who grew up watching "The Wild Wild West" were highly unlikely to want a counterfeit, quasi-spoof big screen re-imagining of the TV series (which ran for four seasons from 1965-1969).

When Michael Garrison created "The Wild Wild West," he was looking for a way to reinvigorate the TV Western by infusing it with a James Bond superspy aesthetic. The series starred Robert Conrad and Ross Martin as, respectively, James West and Artemis Gordon, two Secret Service agents tasked with protecting U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant from emerging threats in the post-Civil War era. West is very much 007 on a horse, a dashing and cocksure hero, while Gordon complements him perfectly as a Q-esque inventor of gadgets and a master of disguise. They traverse the West on a private train and encounter a wild assortment of colorful villains.

Sounds like the movie, right? On paper, it's basically the same. It's just that the Will Smith-led film adaptation is horribly miscast and tonally off. Every creative decision is botched, so that no one (old fans or newcomers) could possibly enjoy it.