We Owe An Apology To The Most Underrated Star Wars Movie
There's finally a new "Star Wars" film in theaters, and it's the first one released in nearly seven years. The critical response to the picture in question, "The Mandalorian and Grogu," has been mixed so far, with /Film's Jeremy Mathai dubbing the "Mandalorian" spin-off movie "dull" and "mundane" in his review. This is making some fans (namely, me) rethink their previous "Star Wars" opinions, particularly when it comes to the movies they once hated. And rest assured, every "Star Wars" film has its haters, whether their reasons for feeling that way are justifiable or not.
We can debate which "Star Wars" movie is the most hated or beloved, but there's only one film that deserves to be called the most underrated: 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." Let's not forget: As much as George Lucas' prequel trilogy has been re-evaluated over the years by fans, it's "Revenge of the Sith" that tends to be celebrated the most, with "Attack of the Clones" still regarded as the weakest of the lot (though Steven Spielberg himself has praised it). "The Phantom Menace," on the other hand, literally once inspired films about it being disappointing, including 2009's "Fanboys."
Today, however, there's a loud section of the "Star Wars" fanbase that genuinely adores the first entry in Lucas' prequel trilogy. It's easy to see why this movie is both loved and hated, too. In spite of all its flaws (of which there are many), "The Phantom Menace" very much manages to capture the feeling of the original trilogy. It's also becoming more topical than ever in 2026.
So, in honor of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" debuting on the big screen, let's take a look back at "The Phantom Menace" and discuss why we owe Lucas an apology.
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is a beautiful mess
There's plenty to like about "The Phantom Menace." The film's podracing segment, which takes up a surprisingly sizable chunk of its runtime, is not only one of the most stunning "Star Wars" action sequences ever, it's really the key to understanding George Lucas. Moreover, "The Phantom Menace" boasts some of the best action in the franchise in general, serving up impressive lightsaber duels and elaborate choreography that truly illustrates what the Jedi were like at their peak.
And again, as much as folks tend to boil its legacy down to Jar Jar Binks and its CGI, "The Phantom Menace" truly evokes the original trilogy more than any other "Star Wars" movie that's come out since then. That's especially true when it comes to the Disney era, as the franchise now embodies all sorts of tones and genres. Looking back, there's truly something to be said for how "The Phantom Menace" recreates the same sense of adventure that mesmerized us in "A New Hope." It throws viewers into a truly alien and fantastical universe, while introducing numerous fascinating ideas that all fit together in mysterious ways.
As with "A New Hope" before it, "The Phantom Menace" plays like a space fantasy tale, complete with an ancient order of monk knights, a queen, and trade disputes between kingdoms. Another factor that makes this movie fit so well with the original trilogy is that "The Phantom Menace" still relies heavily on practical effects, features massive sets, and was filmed in real-world locations. Because of this, the CGI (while now dated) makes its non-digital aspects feel all the more grand and spectacular.
"The Phantom Menace" is Star Wars in full spectacle mode. It's also Lucas at his least compromised... for better and for worse.
George Lucas unleashed his best (and worst) Star Wars choices in The Phantom Menace
The "Star Wars" prequels make some horrendous choices. These films, but especially "The Phantom Menace," try so hard to connect to the original trilogy that it creates plenty of story problems. In a way, "The Phantom Menace," in particular, started the trend of franchises feeling the need to over-explain every single detail, no matter how narratively insignificant they might actually be.
But for all the weird choices George Lucas makes here, he makes some truly inspired ones, as well. Take his decision to depict the Jedi as a corrupt and inept religious paramilitary organization, which is surprisingly effective and subversive. Plus, as much as folks once complained about it, the fact that so much of this movie is about the fragility of democracy makes it far bolder than your average Hollywood tentpole in 2026. Indeed, the way that "The Phantom Menace" has its villain pass himself off as a humble and hard-working politician, allowing him to slowly manipulate his way to the top and use war to further his agenda, hits extremely hard decades after the film's theatrical release.
In that respect, it's "The Phantom Menace" that arguably laid the groundwork for the bold experiment that is "Andor." Sure, there are undeniable elements of this in the original trilogy, but here, Lucas simply brings that subtext into the foreground and makes it abundantly clear: Star Wars is, at its heart, a warning about the dangers of fascism. And while Lucas has always maintained that Star Wars is also meant for 12-year-olds, "The Phantom Menace" treats kids like future responsible members of society capable of recognizing very real evils.
And it all started here, next to Jar Jar and Watto.