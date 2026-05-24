We Owe An Apology To The Most Underrated Star Wars Movie

There's finally a new "Star Wars" film in theaters, and it's the first one released in nearly seven years. The critical response to the picture in question, "The Mandalorian and Grogu," has been mixed so far, with /Film's Jeremy Mathai dubbing the "Mandalorian" spin-off movie "dull" and "mundane" in his review. This is making some fans (namely, me) rethink their previous "Star Wars" opinions, particularly when it comes to the movies they once hated. And rest assured, every "Star Wars" film has its haters, whether their reasons for feeling that way are justifiable or not.

We can debate which "Star Wars" movie is the most hated or beloved, but there's only one film that deserves to be called the most underrated: 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." Let's not forget: As much as George Lucas' prequel trilogy has been re-evaluated over the years by fans, it's "Revenge of the Sith" that tends to be celebrated the most, with "Attack of the Clones" still regarded as the weakest of the lot (though Steven Spielberg himself has praised it). "The Phantom Menace," on the other hand, literally once inspired films about it being disappointing, including 2009's "Fanboys."

Today, however, there's a loud section of the "Star Wars" fanbase that genuinely adores the first entry in Lucas' prequel trilogy. It's easy to see why this movie is both loved and hated, too. In spite of all its flaws (of which there are many), "The Phantom Menace" very much manages to capture the feeling of the original trilogy. It's also becoming more topical than ever in 2026.

So, in honor of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" debuting on the big screen, let's take a look back at "The Phantom Menace" and discuss why we owe Lucas an apology.