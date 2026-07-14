Star Trek's Starship Designation Formula, Explained

As /Film has previously said, the "USS" in "USS Enterprise" stands for United Starship. It was meant as a riff on real-life naval designations, although show creator Gene Roddenberry fought the idea that it should stand for "United States Ship" like on Earth. The USS Enterprise was not an American vessel. It belonged to a united Earth. /Film also noted that starships that come from Trek's famed Mirror Universe bear the call letters ISS, which stands for Imperial Starship.

We have also gone over what the "NCC" stands for in "NCC-1701," the registry number of the Enterprise. As it so happens, "NCC" doesn't stand for anything, and was merely included to make ships on "Star Trek" a little more realistic; if they had a registry number, then there was a space registrar somewhere in the universe keeping track of everything. The off-screen space bureaucracy made "Star Trek" a hair more believable. Some ancillary, expanded universe material (like starship blueprints) noted that NCC stood for Naval Construction Contract, but that has never been noted in any episodes of any "Star Trek" show.

The letters NCC were chosen by Matt Jeffries, the designer of the original Enterprise model, and he chose the letters based on real-life aircraft registry codes, paired with the "CCCP" seen on Russian vessels.

But there are more numbers to explore, dear nerds. For instance, the number 1701 on the Enterprise indicates that it was the 1,701st vessel commissioned by Starfleet. Given that the USS Voyager on "Star Trek: Voyager" was designated as NCC-74656, it would seem to indicate that 72,955 vessels had been built and commissioned in the century between the original series and "Voyager." Let's look at those designations, ponder their meaning, and postulate the size of Starfleet.