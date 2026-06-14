Will Ferrell Is Taking Over Hulu's Streaming Charts With One Of His Best (And Worst) Movies

When I saw Will Ferrell screaming repeatedly at his kids to "get off the shed" in his second sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in 1995, it seemed clear that a major comedy star had been born. It was the simplest of premises — seemingly mild-mannered father breaking up idle chitchat with neighbors at a backyard cookout to savagely berate his off-camera children — and it brought the house down. Over that first season we'd find out Ferrell had many modes, but his penchant for zero-to-100 histrionics was Belushi-esque (sans the drug-fueled danger). It was only a matter of time before he became a movie star.

Unlike most "SNL" breakout performers, Ferrell eased his way into stardom. He was effective in the first two "Austin Powers" movies, and superb as a flustered Bob Woodward in "Dick," but it wasn't until he sucked down a beer bong in 2003's "Old School" that he became one of cinema's deadliest comedic weapons. A year later, we got "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy," and Ferrell rocketed to the film comedy A-list.

Ferrell's career has had its ups and downs, primarily because he works so frequently. His oeuvre is littered with movies that don't deserve his uncommon talent. So it's interesting to see that, according to FlixPatrol's streaming rankings, one of Ferrell's best films, "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," is neck-and-neck with one of his biggest misses, "Get Hard," at Hulu. Right now, "Get Hard" is ranked fourth ahead of "Talladega Nights" at fifth. This is unfortunate.