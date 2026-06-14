This Time Travel Movie From The '50s Had Groundbreaking Dinosaur Special Effects

If you think of groundbreaking dinosaur effects, "Jurassic Park" surely springs to mind. Steven Spielberg's film was revolutionary in its use of CGI, but it was far from the first film to use cutting-edge technology to bring giant reptilian beasts to life. "Jurassic Park" continued the legacy of old-school special effects legend Ray Harryhausen, who became renowned for building on the work of his mentor, Willis H. O'Brien, to develop the "dynamation" technique and create a host of legendary on-screen creatures.

But there is another man whose pioneering special effects work deserves just as much praise: Czech director Karel Zeman. Long before Spielberg had us all transfixed with his CGI T-Rex, Zeman was captivating audiences with his unique blend of animation techniques, which in the 1950s brought a whole world full of prehistoric monsters to life.

1955's "Cesta do pravěku," or "Journey to the Beginning of Time," was a science fiction adventure film that used live action footage and a variety of animation techniques to depict a voyage back to a prehistoric era. It's a prime example of Zeman's animation/live action approach, which has since inspired modern day filmmakers such as Tim Burton and Wes Anderson. The Czech director is widely considered to be a successor to the great Georges Méliès, who, like Zeman, took inspiration from the novels of Jules Verne when creating his wonderfully evocative films, including the world's first robot movie.

Zeman extended Méliès' legacy by combining multiple filmmaking styles to create immersive, spellbinding escapist pictures. These techniques included stop-motion, double exposure, superimposition, and mattes, creating what Michael Atkinson called in a Criterion piece, "an integrated storm of craft that defies dissection."