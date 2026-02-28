The World's First Robot Movie Was Just Discovered (& It Goes Back To 1897)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Film students will happily bend your ear about the career and influence of Georges Méliès. As has been repeated in film schools and cinematheques the world over, Méliès discovered film when he attended an exhibition held by the Lumière Brothers back in 1895, where they were showing off their brand new motion picture camera. Méliès immediately went out looking for a motion picture camera of his own. He began shooting his own movies, discovering the wonders of editing, outsize sets, weird costumes, and marvelous fantasy storytelling. His movies were always very short, with some of them lasting less than 60 seconds, but they were all shot with a very clear enthusiasm for the brand-new medium.

Most people might know Méliès from his 1902 film "A Trip to the Moon," one of the most famous movies in history. The short saw a group of scientists taking a rocket to the moon and meeting the weird Mooninites that lived there. Méliès seemed to feel that cinema was very similar to performing magic tricks. Méliès is one of the pillars of the cinematic medium.

There is so much more history to tell about George Méliès, but that is best reserved for a more extended medium. The vital part of the story is that many of his films were lost, their celluloid melted down and recycled. Only about 300 of his 500 films survived. His story was told in Martin Scorsese's "Hugo."

According to a new update from the Library of Congress, one of Méliès' films has been rediscovered, however. "Gugusse and the Automaton" was recently dropped off at the Library. It may be the earliest depiction of a robot on film.