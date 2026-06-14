One Wizard Of Oz Movie Decision Changed The Book's Entire Story

"The Wizard of Oz" was one of the first classic movies I ever saw. "Oz" is one of my mother's favorite childhood movies, and she insisted we watch a TV airing of it when I was about six years old. I still remember being initially incensed that I was missing "Power Rangers," only to be swept up and drawn in by the tale of Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland), especially once she got to the colorful land of Oz. In 2023, I got to repay my mom for that memory by taking her to a theatrical screening of the film.

"The Wizard of Oz" will turn 100 before too long, and it will have spent a century as one of the most famous and beloved films in existence. How ironic to know that, when "Oz" was being made, MGM wasn't sure audiences wouldn't buy into the movie's fantasy world. "Oz" was already a popular book series by Frank L. Baum, but reading and seeing are two very different things.

As documented by the Oz museum (appropriately located in Wamego, Kansas), MGM was especially worried about how its movie would look next to Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." That one captivated audiences (even President Franklin D. Roosevelt) with its animated fairy tale world.

MGM worried if "audiences of all ages (not just children) [would] believe in and buy tickets to such a story, featuring actors as opposed to animations?" as the Oz Museum put it. Their compromise, rather than toning down the land of Oz itself, was to suggest that the whole adventure was only Dorothy's dream. No such insinuation was present in Baum's book, where Oz is as real as Kansas.