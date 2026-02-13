Franklin D. Roosevelt Was An Unexpected Fan Of This Landmark Animated Movie

There's no movie theater in the U.S. more prestigious than the White House screening room. Even the President sometimes needs to unwind with a movie night, and there've been some cinephiles in the Oval Office over the last century plus. John F. Kennedy was a James Bond fan, while Richard Nixon had a mild obsession with 1970's "Patton," a film about the eponymous General George S. Patton (as played by George C. Scott).

The acclaimed Gary Cooper-starring 1952 Western "High Noon" was similarly loved by both Dwight Eisenhower and Bill Clinton. That movie is all about a sheriff (Cooper) trying in vain to rally his town when an old enemy comes knocking; it's not hard to see how a politician might relate to that. But it's not all action movies, Westerns, and war films for our commanders-in-chief.

Longest-serving U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt or "FDR" was, per his wife Eleanor's writings, a fan of Walt Disney's cartoons. In a 1934 letter, Eleanor Roosevelt wrote that FDR specifically enjoyed Mickey Mouse shorts. In a May 1938 entry in her "My Day" column, she also discussed her husband's love for "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Disney's first feature-length animated picture. FDR, who'd already seen the movie once, screened it again at the White House for Eleanor and some dinner guests.

"I have never seen anything as enchanting as the animals, the color is beautiful, and so is the music," wrote the first lady. Keep in mind, the Roosevelts were both born in the 1880s, a time without movies; even if "Snow White" is a children's tale, the technical achievement of a full-length animated film would've been mind-boggling in 1938. At the time, Disney was making a big gamble with "Snow White," but he pulled a winning hand.