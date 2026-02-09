5 Best Wizard Of Oz Movies, Ranked

L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's fantasy tale "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," and to a lesser extent his other "Oz" novels, have become a cultural building block that's been revisited time and time again.

The vibrant world of Oz has been fertile ground for many different approaches and adaptations. Across many decades, various "Wizard of Oz"-adjacent films have been made with the filmmaking technologies of their respective eras, and they were all made to exist in very different cultural landscapes. Because of this, the movies are often radically different from each other, even when they feature the same characters.

For the same reasons, it can also be difficult to discern which of the movies are superior to the others at a glance. But we're here to help you make the best choices in your own cinematic journeys to the land of Oz. In this article, we'll rank the five best "Wizard of Oz" movies from worst to best.