Intense Make Up In The Wizard Of Oz Left One Actor With Permanent Marks

It's well known to fans of "The Wizard of Oz" that actor Ray Bolger was originally cast to play the Tin Man and famed comedian Buddy Ebsen was cast as the Scarecrow. They swapped roles at Bolger's insistence, as Bolger had a personal attachment to the role; he was inspired to become an actor after seeing Vaudevillian Fred Stone play the part on stage when Bolger was a child. Ebsen was fine with changing roles, although he had to drop out of production due to makeup problems. The silvery Tin Man makeup contained powered aluminum and Ebsen breathed in big clouds of it, making him sick. At the time, many merely assumed Ebsen had an allergy. Ebsen was replaced with Jack Haley, and the makeup was altered to be a paste instead of a powder.

With the possible exception of "Star Wars," no film's production has been more meticulously recorded and archived than that of "The Wizard of Oz," itself based loosely on the Oz books by L. Frank Baum. Victor Fleming, the credited director, oversaw most of the production of "Oz," while an uncredited King Vidor directed the sepia-tone sequences. Additionally, Norman Taurog, Richard Thorpe, George Cukor, and Mervyn LeRoy also worked brief stints as the film's director.

Aljean Harmetz's 1989 book "The Making of the Wizard of Oz" is one of the better-known behind-the-scenes books about the MGM classic, and it contains a story about Bolger's Scarecrow makeup that is just as harrowing as the aluminum dust incident with Buddy Ebsen. The Scarecrow makeup was a latex mask, a novelty at the time, and had to be glued to Bolger's face in a long and presumably uncomfortable process.

The hard part, however, was peeling it off at the end of the day.