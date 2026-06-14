The Acolyte's Manny Jacinto Has One Condition To Return To The Star Wars Universe

While I had him on stage, I couldn't let Manny Jacinto go without talking about "The Acolyte" in more detail beyond his interest in doing more. One of the things we talked about was the incredible costume design by Jennifer Bryan.

He took the opportunity to explain to me that his arms almost gave away the secret of the Stranger (a character who was almost tied to the Knights of Ren). He had done so much training and bulked his arms up that when he went into his costume fitting for Qimir, the alter ego of the Stranger, he had to explain to the costume designer why it wasn't going to work.

"I told Jennifer I'm not brand new here. 'I'm just saying, if you bring the arms out now, that's a dead giveaway.' So she looked at me and I..." At this point, Jacinto pantomimed flexing his biceps. "So I had to show her and then we ended up covering up everything. Because Qimir's arms versus the Stranger's arms ... The Stranger has me arms. Qimir, no."

You'll notice that, in the finished episodes, Qimir is always wearing very loose, baggy clothing that makes him look very wiry and thin, but the Stranger shows off Jacinto's physique. He helped the costume designers make absolutely the right call.