This Canceled Western Series Based On A Fantasy Comic Book Could Have Been A Classic

As Taylor Sheridan's shows continue to win over audiences, the Western is enjoying somewhat of a renaissance. It's a shame, then, that Pedro Pascal's supernatural Western series never got the chance to flourish amid this renewed interest in the genre. "The Sixth Gun" was an adaptation of Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt's comic book series of the same name, published by Oni Press. Long before he broke through as Din Djarin on "The Mandalorian" and Joel Miller on "The Last of Us," Pascal would have portrayed a gunslinger in the series, which only made it to the pilot stage before NBC decided not to move forward.

"The Sixth Gun," which began its publication run in 2010, is set in the 1880s and focuses on six pistols, each conferring some sort of dark, mystical power on its owner. The protagonists, Becky Montcrief and Drake Sinclair, are on a quest to assemble all six magical firearms and safeguard them, all while being pursued by several villains hell-bent on acquiring the weapons for their own nefarious purposes.

In 2011, Syfy was reportedly developing an adaptation of the comic book series. Per a contemporaneous report from Comics Alliance, Oni Press announced the project at Comic Con that year, but nothing came of it. That is, until NBC took over and ordered a pilot episode. This came in the wake of another comic book adaptation, "The Walking Dead," which had proved hugely popular for AMC, and it seems as though NBC was eager to capitalize. Sadly, while it remains unlikely that "The Sixth Gun" would have entered the pantheon of all-time classic Western shows, we only ever got to see Pascal as a crooked, gunslinging detective in the pilot, which remained unavailable for years.