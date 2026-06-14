This Hit Sci-Fi Movie Franchise's TV Spinoff Was Savaged By Critics, But Fans Love It

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Few franchises can claim to be as enduring as that of "Planet of the Apes." Dating back to the original 1968 sci-fi classic that started it all, a series of sequels, reboots, and adaptations in other mediums followed, continuing into the modern era with movies like "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," which moved on from Andy Serkis' Caesar. Though you'd be forgiven for not knowing about it, the series did infiltrate television at one point as well.

1974's "Planet of the Apes" TV show aired on CBS and followed "Battle for the Planet of the Apes" (which has a shockingly low Rotten Tomatoes score), which concluded the original series of movies. It was a logical place for the franchise to go, as "Battle" had proved well enough that the movies had run out of gas. But the world was still popular. Perhaps another medium would help refresh the property? Unfortunately, critics weren't terribly kind to it, and it aired just one season. However, fans have a different view of the endeavor.

Created by Pierre Boulle, the series is set 1,100 years in the future and centers on astronauts who find themselves in a society where humans are subservient to super-intelligent apes. Yes, this sounds like the setup to the original movie. Their situation is made better by Galen (played by returning franchise star Roddy McDowall), a sympathetic chimp who questions whether humans are an inferior species.

For context, on the difficult-to-decipher "Planet of the Apes" timeline, the original movie takes place around 2,000 years in the future. So the show takes place hundreds of years before George Taylor (Charlton Heston) and his crew arrive on Earth in the far-off ape-filled future.