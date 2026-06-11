Blake Lively's Highest-Grossing Movie As A Lead Is Taking Over Hulu's Top Charts

Blake Lively's biggest box-office success — aside from "Deadpool & Wolverine" — is making waves on Hulu. So what's the deal with "It Ends With Us," which is crushing the Hulu charts according to FlixPatrol?

This 2024 blockbuster, adapted from the hit novel of the same name by BookTok queen Colleen Hoover, made a veritable mint at the box office when it released in August of that year ... and it marks Lively's biggest box office boon as a lead performer. (As far as the aforementioned "Deadpool & Wolverine," Lively provides the voice of Ladypool alongside her husband, star Ryan Reynolds — but her face never appears on-screen and it's a glorified cameo. Still, that's technically the highest-grossing film in which Lively has appeared.) "It Ends With Us" casts Blake Lively as the absurdly named Lily Blossom Bloom, who dreams of opening a flower shop (I know) and finds herself shaken when she meets a handsome neurosurgeon named Dr. Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni). (This movie bravely asks: what if there was a guy named Kyle, but with an "R?")

Let's be honest, though. "It Ends With Us" is probably still garnering a lot of attention because of the absolutely wild and drawn-out controversy surrounding the film: the one that involves Lively, Baldoni, accusations of harassment and secret smear campaigns, and a massive lawsuit that was only recently settled (as of this writing). To add insult to injury as far as Lively and this whole mess are concerned, the movie isn't even that good — as /Film's own BJ Colangelo said in her review, the movie is "an infuriating, emotionally manipulative watch and a disservice to the talents of every actor involved," because "It Ends With Us" centers around a truly difficult topic: domestic violence.