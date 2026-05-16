How Kevin McKidd Really Feels About Owen Hunt's Grey's Anatomy Ending

I've been watching "Grey's Anatomy" since the very beginning, and for 18 out of 22 seasons, I've suffered through numerous interminable storylines centered around the show's all-time worst character, Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd). With all due respect to McKidd, a capable and solid performer whose Scottish accent only bled through sometimes and who proved to be a dependably good director on the series to boot, Owen sucked, and I'm so glad he's gone. So what does McKidd have to say about the whole thing?

McKidd opened up about his exit in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the Season 22 finale of "Grey's Anatomy," which sees Owen and his on-again, off-again love interest Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) reunite and move to Paris with their children for Teddy's career. It also marked Raver's departure from the series. "I've been thinking about my character's exit for quite a few years," McKidd said. "I've been noodling it in my head and wondering how it should be." So what conclusion did he reach? "And my concept for Owen's exit from the show was that I always imagined he would die in some heroic fashion," McKidd said.

I'm inclined to agree, but not for the reason McKidd thinks (or intended). "That he would save somebody or save a bunch of people and lose his life," he continued. "And the reason I see that is because Owen came into the show as this traumatized, kind of broken person. He was basically a broken man. He had lost all his platoon in Iraq, and carried that wound."

I, personally, wanted Owen to die a horrific death because he was very annoying. Anyway, why does McKidd say he's okay with Owen surviving?