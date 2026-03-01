The Pitt Proves Why Grey's Anatomy Should've Ended 10 Years Ago

I've been watching "Grey's Anatomy" since it premiered in 2005. For better and definitely for worse, it's the longest relationship of my life to date. Despite the diminishing returns each season has produced over the last several years, I was happy to see so much chatter about "Grey's Anatomy" on my social media timelines recently. Granted, it was for a terribly sad reason — namely, the death of one of the show's stars and emotional touchstones, Eric Dane, who was diagnosed with ALS just 10 months before he passed away. Even under genuinely gutting circumstances, it was strangely comforting to see people reappraising some of the best episodes of Shonda Rhimes' landmark medical show.

Still, I couldn't stop thinking about how ... bad "Grey's Anatomy" has become, especially when we have another medical show making waves on the small screen at present. I am talking, of course, about "The Pitt."

On some level, it's a fool's errand to compare "Grey's Anatomy" to "The Pitt," considering that the former is basically a primetime soap opera set in a hospital and the latter is a gritty, doggedly realistic depiction of real-time shifts in a busy emergency department. They're not really supposed to achieve the same thing in terms of how they tell their respective stories, but at the end of the day, they're both TV medical dramas, so I'm here to compare them anyway. In varying ways, I'm a fan of both shows — again, I really miss the glory days of "Grey's Anatomy" compared to the expository slop they've been giving us since that dreadful COVID-19 season — but there's no question that "The Pitt" is concrete proof that "Grey's Anatomy" should have called "time of death" already.