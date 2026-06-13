Markiplier's Iron Lung Broke A Horror Movie Record That Has Nothing To Do With The Box Office

Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach's horror film "Iron Lung," based on the video game by David Szymanski, is one of the biggest success stories of 2026. Made for a mere $3 million and directed by a famed YouTuber taking a crack at feature filmmaking for the first time, "Iron Lung" has earned $51.2 million to date. Its success — paired with the successes of other YouTube-to-theaters hits like "Skinamarink," "Obsession," "Backrooms," and "The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act" — has proven that 2010s Hollywood is dead, that 50-year-old fantasy I.P. will be providing fewer and fewer hits, and that a new generation of filmmakers is nigh. So far, these films have been made mostly by white dudes ("Digital Circus" notwithstanding; director Gooseworx is a trans woman), but the door is open for more diversity.

The premise of "Iron Lung" is downright Lovecraftian. The movie is set entirely aboard a one-man submarine as it descends to the ocean floor on a distant planet. The sub is piloted by a half-mad convict named Simon who can only see what's in the oceans around him via quickly snapped X-ray photos. X-rays are needed because the ocean is entirely full of blood (!). When the sub rests on the ocean floor, it shifts about, as the ground beneath it is constantly clotting (!!). There are mysterious, toothy leviathans lurking within the blood. Oh yes, and the sub is rusty and old, and blood leaks in throughout the movie, filling the hold.

As one might guess, "Iron Lung" made use of a heck of a lot of stage blood to fill its set. Indeed, according to a Deadline interview with Markiplier, "Iron Lung" broke the cinematic record for volume of blood used on camera, employing nearly 80,000 gallons of the stuff.