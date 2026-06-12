If you're unfamiliar with the late Adam Somner, you might not know why Steven Spielberg's film "Disclosure Day" is dedicated to the artist.

Somner, a longtime collaborator of Spielberg's who worked with the acclaimed Academy Award-winning director for the first time on 2005's "War of the Worlds" as first assistant director, helped prep "Disclosure Day" at the beginning of the filmmaking process, according to official press notes. Even though "One Battle After Another" is technically Somner's final executive producer credit — which won him a posthumous Academy Award when the movie took home best picture — he's listed as an executive producer on "Disclosure Day" to honor his partnership with Spielberg.

In the statement, Spielberg said of Somner: "Adam is the greatest assistant director I've ever worked with and was very essential on the films we made together. All of us who have been sharing him these past years—Ridley [Scott], Martin [Scorsese], Paul [Thomas Anderson], so many more — have felt that Adam was the one indispensable person on the set, beyond the cameraman and the production designer." He continued: