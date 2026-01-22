One Battle After Another's Adam Somner Tribute Explained

If you saw Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" or caught it streaming on HBO Max, you may have noticed a tribute to Adam Somner and wondered who that man might be. Somner, who passed away on November 27, 2024, was a producer on this film and plenty of other great works of art, and his collaborators wanted to honor his memory with this touching dedication.

Various entertainment outlets, including Variety, reported on Somner's passing; he died at the age of 57 due to anaplastic thyroid cancer. Throughout Somner's career, the British director — who got his start as a first assistant director in 2003 thanks to the spoof film "Johnny English" — worked on a whole host of incredible movies, including multiple films with Anderson, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg. Somner served as an assistant director, producer, or both on movies like "The Master," "There Will Be Blood," "Inherent Vice," "Phantom Thread," and "Licorice Pizza" with Anderson, "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Killers of the Flower Moon" with Scorsese, and "Munich," "The Adventures of TinTin," "Bridge of Spies," "The Post," and "West Side Story" with Spielberg. Somner also worked with other legendary directors like Ridley Scott, Steve McQueen, and Alejandro González Iñárritu.

In that Variety article, Anderson spoke glowingly of Somner: