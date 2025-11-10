How To Watch One Battle After Another At Home

Ocean waves, /Film readers, ocean waves. Writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" stands out as one of the year's best and most incisive movies, capping off a surprisingly strong showing by Warner Bros. after seemingly an entire 2025 spent wringing our hands over the studio's risk-laden box office prospects. To be clear, "One Battle After ANother" hasn't earned quite enough during its theatrical run to pull itself out of the red, but there's more than enough evidence to chalk this up as a win regardless. Thanks to an overwhelming response from moviegoers at a time when theaters are struggling, near-universal praise from critics (including /Film's own Chris Evangelista), and what's almost certain to be a strong showing at the 2026 Academy Awards, there's absolutely no reason not to celebrate this overall achievement.

Now, the thrilling action and revolutionary messages of "One Battle After Another" will be televised. After almost two months of legging it out in multiplexes all over the world, PTA's latest is now setting its sights on gaining a second wind among viewers at home. The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop on when the epic will be made available on digital platforms: Friday, November 14, 2025. That means anyone with access to online retailers such as Prime Video, Apple, Fandango at Home, and more will be able to rent or purchase the film for themselves in just a few days. "One Battle After Another" is also still playing in some theaters, so audiences can also opt to see it on the big screen.

But for those who'd rather wait for the eventual release on physical media, well, we have some good news for you on that front, too.