How To Watch One Battle After Another At Home
Ocean waves, /Film readers, ocean waves. Writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" stands out as one of the year's best and most incisive movies, capping off a surprisingly strong showing by Warner Bros. after seemingly an entire 2025 spent wringing our hands over the studio's risk-laden box office prospects. To be clear, "One Battle After ANother" hasn't earned quite enough during its theatrical run to pull itself out of the red, but there's more than enough evidence to chalk this up as a win regardless. Thanks to an overwhelming response from moviegoers at a time when theaters are struggling, near-universal praise from critics (including /Film's own Chris Evangelista), and what's almost certain to be a strong showing at the 2026 Academy Awards, there's absolutely no reason not to celebrate this overall achievement.
Now, the thrilling action and revolutionary messages of "One Battle After Another" will be televised. After almost two months of legging it out in multiplexes all over the world, PTA's latest is now setting its sights on gaining a second wind among viewers at home. The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop on when the epic will be made available on digital platforms: Friday, November 14, 2025. That means anyone with access to online retailers such as Prime Video, Apple, Fandango at Home, and more will be able to rent or purchase the film for themselves in just a few days. "One Battle After Another" is also still playing in some theaters, so audiences can also opt to see it on the big screen.
But for those who'd rather wait for the eventual release on physical media, well, we have some good news for you on that front, too.
One Battle After Another will hit physical shelves in the new year, just in time for Oscars season
Warner Bros. is clearly feeling bullish about "One Battle After Another" and its Oscar chances, and rightfully so. The Leonardo DiCaprio-starring ensemble has no shortage of award-contending categories to choose from, be it the incredible performances by DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro and especially rapidly-rising star Chase Infinity, the incredibly strong writing and directing work of Paul Thomas Anderson, or any number of technical accolades — from the costume design to the gorgeous cinematography.
But even discounting the millions that the studio is set to pour into this Oscar-season push, perhaps the most obvious indicator of Warner Bros.' confidence in "One Battle After Another" comes from their release plans for the film's home media release. Those holding out for copies of the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD can circle January 20, 2026 on their calendars. Why is this date significant, you ask? Well, THR points out that this just so happens to fall two days before the announcement of the nominees for the Academy Awards. This won't sway any actual votes, of course, as the Academy members will have already submitted their picks well in advance by then. But PR is everything and keeping the potential Oscars frontrunner at the center of the conversation like that is quite the flex.
Even better, collectors will want to keep an eye out for the official Steelbook release sometime in the Spring of 2026. This will include exclusive bonus features, artwork, and more. Until then, you can ride the wave and catch another viewing of "One Battle After Another" in theaters now.