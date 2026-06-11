Antony Starr's Early Career Includes An Acclaimed Drama With A Perfect Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

Brad McGann's film tells a bittersweet story about memory, trauma, and loss. The titular den is Paul's safe space, but it's also a figurative portal to the past that makes him deeply nostalgic. These feelings aren't misguided, as Jeff's den was secretly an act of rebellion against his wife's orthodox worldview. Jeff then shared this space with a young Paul, exposing him to progressive literature and philosophy as he grew up. The den is a metaphor for a simpler time before things took a dark turn, contributing to Paul's decision to leave home as soon as he turned 17.

Eventually, in the movie's present, Celia inexplicably disappears, and Paul is left to wrestle with social scrutiny and judgement. From there, "In My Father's Den" jumps between the past and present to map the full extent of Paul's world-weary journey.

The beauty of the film stems from Paul and Celia's bond, which proves that showing up for another person is a choice one needs to make every day. Of course, the simplicity of their trust-filled dynamic is marred by feelings like jealousy and narrow-mindedness, as certain individuals, like Gareth, cannot fathom the idea of a platonic relationship built on mutual respect. And while "In My Father's Den" doesn't make any in-your-face statements about the dangers of dogmatic faith, it criticizes the very foundations of such a worldview through a horrific tragedy.

The den, once a source of comfort, gradually comes to feel like a lair of dark family secrets best left uncovered. This unmooring is handled with great skill, even when the movie veers into melodrama. Antony Starr's role might be enough to evoke curiosity, but this film has a lot more to offer than that.