The Boys' Antony Starr Once Played A Biblical Superhero On A Hit Action TV Series

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Antony Starr has firmly cemented his place in television history. The actor had already created a villain for the ages in Homelander prior to "The Boys" Season 5 revealing the character's disturbing final plan in full. But long before he played a super-villain on the beloved superhero series, Starr actually portrayed a superhero (in a sense) on a whole other long-running TV show ... one that his eventual "The Boys" co-star Karl Urban was on, no less.

The series in question: "Xena: Warrior Princess." Over the span of six seasons that aired from 1995 to 2001, the show followed Lucy Lawless as the titular Xena as she sought redemption for her dark past. Joined by the bard Gabrielle (Renee O'Connor), Xena journeyed across the series' ancient setting, all the while doing her best to fight for the greater good.

Starr originally showed up in the "Xena: Warrior Princess" Season 1 episode "Hooves and Harlots" as a centaur named Mesas. More notably, however, the actor played a very different, and decidedly well-known, character in a Season 2 episode titled "The Giant Killer." As one might guess, this episode was a riff on the Biblical tale of David and Goliath. Here, though, Goliath (Todd Rippon) is an old friend of Xena's who has turned evil following the loss of his family, with Starr playing David.

Interestingly, the episode was written by Terence Winter, who would go on to collaborate with Martin Scorsese on the acclaimed TV series "Boardwalk Empire" (which Winter created), in addition to writing the Scorsese-directed "The Wolf of Wall Street." Winter has since become something of a TV legend, with Starr having similarly enjoyed a very healthy career. Nevertheless, roughly 30 years ago, the pair teamed up to retell one of our great stories about good triumphing over evil.