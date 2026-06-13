Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy Played Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde In This Forgotten '90s Flop

Joe Johnston's and Maurice Hunt's live-action/animated feature "The Pagemaster" is a strange beast indeed. It concerns the fate of an overly cautious and neurotic lad named Richard Tyler (Macaulay Culkin) who lives every moment of his life in utter fear. While on an errand for his father (Ed Begley, Jr.), he gets caught in a storm, and hides in a local library until it passes. In the library, he meets a semi-magical librarian (Christopher Lloyd), who touts the virtues of reading and who issues him his library card.

Richard then slips, thwacks his head, and begins to dream (or is perhaps transported into) a realm where he is animated, and where books come to life. Quite literally. Anthropomorphic books with faces and legs begin walking up to him to introduce themselves, each one named after the literary genre they represent. There is the fairy Fantasy (Whoopi Goldberg), the Igor-like Horror (Frank Welker), and the pirate Adventure (Patrick Stewart). One might wonder what the characters of Psychological Realism, Socratic Dialogue, or Political Manifesto would be like.

Richard is then thrown into the living worlds of various well-worn novels of the Western canon. He meets Long John Silver (Jim Cummings, one of the best voice actors of all time) from Robert Louis Stevenson's "Treasure Island." He meets the Queen of Hearts (B.J. Ward) from Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." He meets Captain Ahab (George Hearn) from Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick."

And, when he first enters the literary world, he meets the seemingly friendly Dr. Jekyll (Leonard Nimoy) from Stevenson's "Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." Naturally, Jekyll will immediately slurp down an eerie green cocktail and mutate into the monstrous Mr. Hyde. Between Goldberg, Stewart, Nimoy, and others, "The Pagemaster" is a mashup of several "Star Trek" actors.