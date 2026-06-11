Why Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Has Turned Down Chances To Host Saturday Night Live

Tom Holland has been in several of the biggest movies of all time. As our current Spider-Man, he's headlined massive hits like "Avengers: Endgame," which took the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a record-shattering box office peak, as well as "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which helped bring movies back in a big way after the COVID-19 pandemic. Holland seems like someone who should probably have hosted "Saturday Night Live" from now on. He's got star power. He's got the chops. So, why hasn't he?

On a recent episode of the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast, Holland addressed the topic, which somewhat naturally came up given that Poehler is a former "SNL" cast member who has returned to host the legendary sketch comedy show several times over the years. Before starring in "Parks and Recreation" (which almost became a spin-off of "The Office"), Poehler was a mainstay at Studio 8H.

"I'm heavily dyslexic, which is one of the reasons why—and I'd love to talk to you today about it, actually—is why I've never done 'SNL," Holland said. "I'm just so petrified at the concept of, like, trying to read something and they change."

Indeed, Holland has trouble reading, which explains why he would be terrified of doing a show like "Saturday Night Live," which is more about reading cue cards than memorizing lines. Further, Holland elaborated on his reading difficulties: