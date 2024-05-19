Jake Gyllenhaal Hypes Up Saturday Night Live's 50th Season In A So-So Season 49 Finale

Scooby-Doo – Another standout that hits a sweet spot for /Film is this parody of Scooby-Doo. This is one of those sketches where there's a bit of a longer lead to the punchline, which ends up being Fred (Gyllenhaal) tearing the actual face off of the previously masked villain pretending to be a ghost. It sparks a series of bloody mishaps among the Scooby-Doo ensemble (including Sabrina Carpenter appearing as Daphne), which results in a surprise twist with Scooby-Doo pulling a gun on Fred. This is basically a sequel to the gory take on "A Christmas Carol"with Steve Martin and Martin Short that also turned into an Apple commercial (even though both bumpers feel like an unnecessary touch). It should be pointed out that this sketch plays out very similarly to a Scooby-Doo sketch that Nerdist did, though it does end up escalating into a much different direction.

NYPD Press Conference – When I first saw this sketch, I thought it was going to veer into some kind of topical event that would be more appealing to New Yorkers. That ended up being half-right, as a certain New York crime actually led to a more universally amusing gag about characters actors. In this sketch, an NYPD press conference talks about protecting a precious commodity: character actors. What are character actors? For those who don't know, Gyllenhaal's cop character provides a thorough rundown on how to spot them, with plenty of examples of those you are probably already familiar with, even if you don't know their name. Jon Hamm also made a return to "SNL" (after his appearance during Ryan Gosling's monologue) for a quick guest spot — the only cameo in this season finale, which was a bit of a surprise.

Dad Has a Cookie – Just on the cusp of being great, we have this sketch that feels like a spiritual sequel to Ryan Gosling backing out of an engagement, which also put Andrew Dismukes in an awkward position. This time, Dismukes has to lie about his girlfriend's father stealing a cookie before dinner, all while he's nervously trying to get permission to propose. Gyllenhaal is a little too intense in this sketch, when Gosling previously showed how to do this kind of performance right. It's Dismukes who is the real source of the laughs here. The one bonus bit here is the escalation that finds Dismukes taking the blame, which turns into an emergency scenario when his girlfriend believes that he's ingested peanuts, which he's allergic to.

As for the rest of the sketches, they were mostly safe and right down the middle. A fake fashion ad for Xiemu skewered Temu and Shein, the shadily cheap retail providers, but it felt a little too easy. Similarly, Gyllenhaal gets tossed around the living hell that is Southwest Airlines customer service on the phone, where the absurdity didn't quite feel absurd enough to overshadow the fact that this was a pretty easy mark. If there was one standout among the more average sketches, it was Snake Eyes, and it's mostly because of James Austin Johnson's high-pitched cowboy performance. I do feel like another pass on this sketch would have yielded even more positive results — but at least it wasn't as bad as the bike trail sketch.