How To Watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour At Home

The "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film is one of the biggest surprises of 2023 — a movie that forewent a traditional theatrical distribution deal, with Swift going directly to theaters instead. The result has been a box office juggernaut, a record-breaking cinematic event, and a movie that had people debating what proper movie theater etiquette is for concert films.

And, unsurprisingly, the movie is very good. As Mike Shutt put it in his review for /Film, "Taylor Swift has put on a show here that really should be seen, whether you are a die-hard Swiftie or just know the chorus to 'Shake It Off.'" Indeed, the "Eras Tour" concert film is simply spectacular, an electrifying musical experience that shows Taylor Swift's evolution as an artist. Even more than that, it is simply a stunning display of showmanship. Move over Hugh Jackman, there's a new "Greatest Showman" (and this one doesn't torture animals).

After a hugely successful theatrical release, the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film is about to be unleashed on the home market. Here's how you can watch it.