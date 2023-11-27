How To Watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour At Home
The "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film is one of the biggest surprises of 2023 — a movie that forewent a traditional theatrical distribution deal, with Swift going directly to theaters instead. The result has been a box office juggernaut, a record-breaking cinematic event, and a movie that had people debating what proper movie theater etiquette is for concert films.
And, unsurprisingly, the movie is very good. As Mike Shutt put it in his review for /Film, "Taylor Swift has put on a show here that really should be seen, whether you are a die-hard Swiftie or just know the chorus to 'Shake It Off.'" Indeed, the "Eras Tour" concert film is simply spectacular, an electrifying musical experience that shows Taylor Swift's evolution as an artist. Even more than that, it is simply a stunning display of showmanship. Move over Hugh Jackman, there's a new "Greatest Showman" (and this one doesn't torture animals).
After a hugely successful theatrical release, the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film is about to be unleashed on the home market. Here's how you can watch it.
The Eras Tour comes home
After making the huge mistake of underestimating Swift and her fans, and allowing her to make an independent deal with movie theaters for the "Eras Tour" concert film, Hollywood has finally wisened up.
Swift is now partnering with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment for the VOD release of "The Eras Tour." The film is set to debut on digital platforms on Taylor Swift's birthday on December 13, 2023, and will be available to rent for $19.89 (an Easter egg referencing Swift's birth year, which was also the same price as the premium ticket price for the film's theatrical release).
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will only be available to rent in the U.S. and Canada for the time being, with additional countries to be announced soon. Given the rental price, and seeing as you can't buy the film just yet, this remains arguably the smartest and most effective movie release since before the pandemic. While studios and filmmakers like Christopher Nolan struggle to try and reclaim even a sliver of traditional release windows, Swift was able to single-handedly recreate that window — while making a huge amount of money, too.
Before you complain about the prices, know that this release is essentially for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: Extended Edition."
Even more Taylor Swift than before
One cool thing Taylor Swift has been doing throughout her Eras Tour concerts is to perform surprise songs at each venue, different every time. When the "Eras Tour" concert film was released and some songs from the tour's setlist were missing, fans had reason to be disappointed — and to hope that a longer cut of the film would eventually be released.
That time is now. The extended edition of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" that will be coming to home video will also include the bonus songs "Long Live," "The Archer," and "Wildest Dreams." Unfortunately, there is no news yet of any bonus features or a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the concert film or the Eras Tour, which would go a long way to making the rental price feel more accessible and worth it. Still, that could be announced at a later date. As it stands, the extra songs should be enough to make this an enticing rewatch for Swifties.