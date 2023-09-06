Are You Allowed To Sing And Cheer During The Taylor Swift Concert Film? A Handy Guide For Swifties

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been playing in front of sold-out crowds since March of 2023, but with nosebleed seats going for over $285 before the exorbitant fees of ticketing services, even some of the most die-hard Swifties are being priced out of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Luckily, Taylor Swift and the rest of her team thought ahead of time and self-financed a concert movie.

Just as tickets to the Eras Tour completely shut down Ticketmaster from overwhelming traffic, AMC Theatres' website and app couldn't handle the demand for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film," and the film is already breaking pre-sale box office records. This is a huge win for struggling movie theaters trying to survive as the AMPTP-forced WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue, and an even bigger win for Swifties who may have missed out on seeing the show live or are hoping to capture the magic once again.

Swift took to Instagram to announce the concert film, encouraging "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, [and] singing and dancing." This seemingly innocuous caption has caused somewhat of a rift between the fandom, with some taking this to mean, "Have a fun time," while others are treating this like permission to act in a movie theater the same way a person would in a stadium. Sorry to all of the fans making TikToks with "rules as dictated by Swifties for the film," theaters do not care and will absolutely stop the movie and kick you out without refunds if you're acting in a way that is not safe.

Fortunately, I've created a helpful guide for those who are attending the concert film and looking to match the energy of the tour but without getting tossed out by an underpaid usher who should probably be getting hazard pay during opening weekend.