Guillermo Del Toro Produced This Groundbreaking Animated Movie Now Streaming On Netflix

Academy Award-winning filmmaker and all-around living genre legend Guillermo del Toro has frequently called the medium of stop-motion animation a "sacred space," and few films embody that idea more completely than "I Am Frankelda (Soy Frankelda)," the feature film debut from brothers Arturo and Roy Ambriz. As Mexico's first feature-length stop-motion film, it establishes a historic benchmark. Future animators working in this medium will walk through the doors opened by the Ambriz brothers and their studio, Cinema Fantasma, but they have one hell of an act to follow.

A prequel to the Cartoon Network Latin America series "Frankelda's Book of Spooks," the dark fantasy horror musical is a perfect introduction to the world the Ambriz Brothers have created. The story follows Francisca Imelda, a young writer whose grief and imagination forge a connection with the Land of Spooks, a realm sustained by human nightmares. There, a dying royal family, scheming factions, and an ambitious, evil spider named Procustes struggle for control of the kingdom's future. Frankelda's own creations — including the owl-like Prince Herneval — begin influencing her as much as she influences them, turning the relationship between artist and artwork into the film's central obsession. Frankelda is the author of the phantasmagorical world she's entering, and her imagination has crafted one of the richest fantasy environments put on screen in years.

Netflix has become a haven for exciting, experimental, and excellent animation from all over the globe, and "I Am Frankelda" is a worthwhile addition to their already impressive library. The world is so densely imagined that it's a miracle it exists at all, but the way the story explores the recursive relationship between creator and creation elevates it beyond an impressive visual feast.