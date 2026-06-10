The Social Reckoning Trailer: Jeremy Strong Is Mark Zuckerberg In Social Network Sequel

16 years ago, David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin teamed up to deliver "The Social Network" and forever change the filmmaking landscape. And then we found out that real life was somehow a million times more absurd, as Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook in general would go on to place a — let's say sizable — role in dictating how current events and politics would unfold for the foreseeable future. For many reasons, a sequel seemed to be a fait accompli, but nobody (not even original star Jesse Eisenberg, who politely declined reprising his role for the follow-up) seemed willing to go near a movie that would inevitably need to grapple with all sorts of complicated, third-rail issues. Nobody, that is, except for Sorkin himself.

Meet "The Social Reckoning," written and directed by Sorkin in what may go down as the most heavily-scrutinized film of the year. It's a new director, a whole new cast, and it's technically not even being considered a direct sequel but a "companion piece" to the 2010 movie that cast such a long shadow on the industry and audiences alike. This time, "Succession" lead actor Jeremy Strong steps into the shoes of Mark Zuckerberg, and he'll be joined by an all-star cast made up of "Anora" breakout Mikey Madison, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" star (I kid, I kid) Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, Bill Burr, and plenty more.

Sony Pictures has just dropped the first trailer for "The Social Reckoning," and, yeah, you need to see it to believe it. Check out the new footage above!