The Social Reckoning Trailer: Jeremy Strong Is Mark Zuckerberg In Social Network Sequel
16 years ago, David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin teamed up to deliver "The Social Network" and forever change the filmmaking landscape. And then we found out that real life was somehow a million times more absurd, as Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook in general would go on to place a — let's say sizable — role in dictating how current events and politics would unfold for the foreseeable future. For many reasons, a sequel seemed to be a fait accompli, but nobody (not even original star Jesse Eisenberg, who politely declined reprising his role for the follow-up) seemed willing to go near a movie that would inevitably need to grapple with all sorts of complicated, third-rail issues. Nobody, that is, except for Sorkin himself.
Meet "The Social Reckoning," written and directed by Sorkin in what may go down as the most heavily-scrutinized film of the year. It's a new director, a whole new cast, and it's technically not even being considered a direct sequel but a "companion piece" to the 2010 movie that cast such a long shadow on the industry and audiences alike. This time, "Succession" lead actor Jeremy Strong steps into the shoes of Mark Zuckerberg, and he'll be joined by an all-star cast made up of "Anora" breakout Mikey Madison, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" star (I kid, I kid) Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, Bill Burr, and plenty more.
Sony Pictures has just dropped the first trailer for "The Social Reckoning," and, yeah, you need to see it to believe it. Check out the new footage above!
The Social Reckoning Puts Mark Zuckerberg On Trial Again - For Better Or Worse
Is "The Social Reckoning," a movie that's clearly about putting both Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook on trial for influencing countless social media users and pumping disinformation out on the regular, what we need in the year of our lord 2026? Maybe not, especially since we're still living through the aftereffects of this platform and its role in shaping the politics of the United States (and the world). Is the "Social Network" (sorta) sequel happening anyway? You bet!
And in all fairness, this is a pretty excellent trailer for a "Social Network" follow-up we've been hearing about in one form or another for years. Folks on either side of the political divide may not be entirely keen on reliving the events of the last decade and change, when Zuckerberg staunchly denied any culpability on his part for influencing elections, distorting the truth on a mass scale, and playing a key part in what turned out to be the January 6th insurrection (which, yes, is rumored to factor into the film). But if you're going to go there, focusing on more of a political thriller approach between an overmatched whistleblower and a reporter in over his head is definitely the way to do it.
"The Social Reckoning" hits theaters on October 9, 2026. You can check out the official synopsis below:
A companion piece to the hit film "The Social Network," Sorkin's original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal's shocking exposé The Facebook Files. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.